Gollan milestone in sad circumstances

By AAP Newswire

Premier Brisbane trainer Tony Gollan has reached another milestone amid sad and trying circumstances with the death of his father Darryl Gollan.

Tony Gollan had a treble with Niedorp, Get Stuck In and Macewen at Doomben on Saturday to bring up a century of winners for the fourth time in his career.

He will win his seventh straight premiership this season but coronavirus restrictions have probably stymied his aim to become the first to train 100 winners in a Queensland metropolitan season.

Racing in Australia is continuing under strict protocols amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Gollan is currently on 75-1/2 winners in Brisbane but the Queensland premiership count has been halted.

Darryl Gollan, who died on Friday night after a long battle with cancer, had a marked influence on his son's career.

He was a noted owner, trainer and breeder who won more than 300 races and was a multiple Toowoomba premiership winner.

Tony Gollan worked beside his father from an early age before taking out his own licence at 21.

The Gollans are a close family and Tony has often paid tribute to his father's help with his career.

Tony Gollan did not attend Doomben on Saturday but later posted his thanks to others on Twitter.

"An emotional day with the passing of Darryl Gollan. An amazing effort from our team to present 3 winners & another 3 placegetters. "Dowie will be smiling down from above" Thank you to the industry for the many tributes & well wishes to the Gollan family."

