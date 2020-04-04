AAP Horse Racing

Emotional win for Tony Gollan at Doomben

By AAP Newswire

Baylee Nothdurft rides Get Stuck In to victory in the TAB Handicap - AAP

Improving Get Stuck In has made it back-to-back open company wins to give trainer Tony Gollan the middle leg of an emotional treble victory at Doomben.

Gollan won three races with Niedorp, Get Stuck In and Macewen on Saturday after Gollan's father Darryl, a legend in Queensland racing, died on Friday night.

Carrying a black armband in memory of Darryl Gollan, Get Stuck In ($1.70) went straight to the lead and easily held Magnufighter in the TAB Open Handicap (1615m).

It was a carbon copy of Get Stuck In's previous win at Eagle Farm, which was his first in open company.

Stable foreman Craig Cavanough said Get Stuck In was typical of his sire Lucas Cranach's offspring because he was getting better with age.

"Tony had Silvera in this race as well but he thought Get Stuck In could do the job," Cavanough said.

"It is great to get a main race win for Darryl."

Get Stuck In is likely to continue to chase similar races in Brisbane.

Earlier, talented filly Niedorp ($1.75) scored for Gollan when she easily won the Miller's Swim School Handicap (1050m).

Cavanough said Niedorp had raced against top horses in Brisbane and Melbourne without being disgraced.

"Tony has always had a big wrap on her. With the winter carnival cancelled I don't know what Tony will do but maybe Sydney before the end of their carnival," he said.

Caloundra trainer David Vandyke had a double with Okeechobee ($15) and Blackboots ($6), who both scored by a nose.

"We've had two winners and I wasn't confident at all we'd won either," Vandyke said.

"Okeechobee was going to run in the winter black type races but with the carnival off she will go for a spell."

Vandyke also has a wrap on Blackboots, whom he hopes can win a black type race in her career.

A more relaxed Watch The Cat ($3.30) made it two wins from two starts for trainer Barry Lockwood in the Lexus Plate (1600m).

Watch The Cat ran in distance races when trained in NSW and will eventually be a stayer.

"He seems to be in a happy place and he will probably need one more run around the 1600m before heading for something longer," Lockwood said.

