AAP Horse Racing

Exasperate continues good Caulfield form

By AAP Newswire

Mitchell Aitken rides Exasperate to victory in race 8 at Caulfield - AAP

1 of 1

Slow maturer Exasperate has continued his excellent recent run of form with a tough win on a rain-sodden track at Caulfield.

Success in Saturday's Neds Same Race Multi Handicap (1600m) was Exasperate's third in his past three visits to the track, interspersed with a second placing at Flemington.

Trainer Matthew Brown will consider his immediate options with Exasperate, explaining that if the rain continues in Melbourne he will consider extending the gelding's campaign.

Ridden by apprentice Mitch Aitken, Exasperate ($5.50) scored by 1-1/4 lengths from Charossa ($7), with $2.70 favourite Benitoite the same margin off third.

"He was probably going to the paddock after today but if the rain is going to hang around then we may have a look what's on in a couple of weeks," Brown said.

"I want to get him out in trip next time around so we may freshen him up.

"He's always shown us a lot of ability on the track but he's just been a bit of a slow maturer like the whole family have been."

Brown said he would eventually like to aim Exasperate at his hometown Cranbourne Cup in the spring.

"Dad sponsored the Cranbourne Cup for many years so it's a race that we've always wanted to have a decent runner in, let alone win," Brown said.

"Hopefully we've got the right sort of horse to have a red hot crack.

"He's only getting better. I don't know what level he'll get to but I hope he keeps going the way he's going."

Latest articles

News

VIDEO: Shepparton families get creative to keep themselves entertained

Local families and children have been getting creative recently, finding plenty of ways to keep entertained and make the most of the current situation 👪 Here’s some of what they’ve been up to ⬆️

Shepparton News
News

1500 trees to be planted each year

About 4500 trees will be planted throughout the Greater Shepparton municipality for the next three years — and there’s an option to plant a further 3000. Greater Shepparton City Council has agreed to sign a three-year contract with five...

James Bennett
News

Number of COVID-19 cases in Goulburn Murray steadies

Despite a Greater Shepparton woman dying from COVID-19 on Friday, the total number of confirmed cases has remained at eight since Wednesday. Moira Shire and its NSW neighbour, Berrigan Shire, are the only two close municipalities to have experienced...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Bivouac on target for TJ Smith challenge

Trainer James Cummings believes the track was Bivouac’s undoing in the William Reid Stakes and expects a stronger showing in the TJ Smith Stakes at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

History beckons as Bobbing chases double

A year after winning the Provincial Championships Final, Bobbing will return for a shot at the corresponding title for country-trained horses.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Happy Clapper wins barrier trial

Popular veteran Happy Clapper has won a barrier trial ahead of his next start in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

AAP Newswire