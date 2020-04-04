AAP Horse Racing

Forever Free adds Caulfield win to record

By AAP Newswire

After a debut win at a country venue, Forever Free has stepped straight to city company at Caulfield to keep her unbeaten record intact.

And Forever Free showed she is adept in all conditions with her all-the-way win in Saturday's Robert Taranto Handicap (1100m).

Rain on Friday night left the Caulfield track in the heavy range after Forever Free was successful on good ground at Ballarat on debut.

Ridden by Jamie Kah, Forever Free was sent out the $2.70 favourite and held off debutant Ranting by a neck, with The Last Charge three-quarters of a length away third.

Forever Free is a sister to Thermal Current, who was retired after finishing last in the Christmas Stakes at Caulfield in December.

Starting his career with Peter Moody before going to Darren Weir, Thermal Current finished with Mathew Ellerton and Simon Zahra, who prepare Forever Free.

Thermal Current was a nine-year-old when he retired and Ellerton said the stable would not rush Forever Free.

"She's a promising filly," Ellerton said.

"We'll probably take it run-by-run with her as she's a slight filly.

"She's taken her time to mature up, she's not very robust so we'll see how she is in the next few days.

"It is good to see her doing this now and the future looks bright with her."

