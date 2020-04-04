AAP Horse Racing

Bobbing cleared to run after syringe found

By AAP Newswire

Bernie Kelly after Bobbing's win during The Championships in 2019 - AAP

Bobbing has been cleared to take his place in the Country Championships Final despite the discovery of a used syringe in his horse float.

Racing NSW chief steward Marc Van Gestel questioned Bobbing's trainer Bernie Kelly about the syringe before the first race at Randwick on Saturday.

The Scone-based horseman admitted it belonged to him.

Kelly explained he had used it to administer a substance to Bobbing's travelling companion, a thoroughbred no longer racing, and an oversight led to the syringe being left in the float.

He assured Van Gestel that no substance had been given to Bobbing and a veterinary inspection of the horse revealed no injection site.

"It is a mistake on my behalf. An oversight, nothing else," Kelly told stewards.

After a short deliberation, Van Gestel gave Bobbing the green light to take his place in Saturday's $400,000 Country Championships Final (1400m) at Randwick.

"We're satisfied there is little or no risk of the horse presenting with a prohibited substance in its system given the evidence you have presented," Van Gestel said.

Stewards have sent the syringe for testing and the matter has been adjourned until the results are returned.

