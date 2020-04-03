AAP Horse Racing

Hulberts finally have luck with barriers

By AAP Newswire

will (l) and peter hulbert - AAP

1 of 1

Trainer Peter Hulbert admits he had to look twice and then a third time when the fields were released for Doomben.

Hulbert, who trains in partnership with his son Will, has a strong hand on Saturday with Oh Five Glory (Three-Year-Old Handicap) and Moonlight Lady (Class Six).

Both have been in good form despite running from bad barriers but have come up with ideal draws in their next assignments.

Oh Five Glory won a Toowoomba Jewel Prelude before running third in the $300,000 The Jewel 3YO behind The Odyssey two weeks ago.

"Her form has been terrific when you consider her past five starts have been from barriers nine, twelve, twelve, thirteen and twelve," Hulbert said.

"This Saturday she has barrier three so finally we might see the very best of her.

"She really is underrated. Don't forget she was the best of the Queensland horses in the Magic Millions Classic last year."

Hulbert said Moonlight Lady had done a great job winning her past three starts from barriers nine and 13 in two of them.

"She has a lot of natural pace and I suppose she can burn them off. But she has barrier four on Saturday and should not have to spend too much energy to lead," he said.

"When the fields came out I had to look several times to make certain I had seen the correct barriers."

Stable apprentice Adin Thompson will ride both horses and use his 2kg claim.

"Adin is really coming along now and there is a very bright future ahead for him," Hulbert said.

The Hulberts train at Eagle Farm which means under the new regional racing regime because of coronavirus they can only run their horses in Brisbane or the Sunshine Coast.

"Everyone is aware we have to keep the industry going and it is a team effort to ensure we all follow biosecurity steps," Hulbert said.

Latest articles

Sport

Shepparton cycling family star at recent national championships

The trophy cabinet at the family home of Brad and Rhianon Norton is bursting at the seams after another successful outing for the star cycling duo. Shepparton’s two-wheel speedsters dominated last month’s Masters Track Nationals, which were snuck in...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Cats to work on building foundations

MOOROOPNA PHOTOS – Gvl12817m. JPG – Dean Smith GVLUnitedSwans (188).JPG – Kai Madgwick D5A 3278. JPG – Tom Crosbie JOINED LEAGUE: 1894 NICKNAME: CATS GROUND: MOOROOPNA RECREATION RESERVE COACH: JOHN LAMONT PRESIDENT: BILL DOWLING PREMIERSHIPS...

Aydin Payne
Sport

GVL, KDL assess corona financial impact

Goulburn Valley League will not charge its clubs any fees until the football and netball season begins as the region’s sporting organisations continue preparing for a financial hit due to the coronavirus crisis. Stemming from a meeting of the...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Bivouac on target for TJ Smith challenge

Trainer James Cummings believes the track was Bivouac’s undoing in the William Reid Stakes and expects a stronger showing in the TJ Smith Stakes at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Happy Clapper wins barrier trial

Popular veteran Happy Clapper has won a barrier trial ahead of his next start in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

History beckons as Bobbing chases double

A year after winning the Provincial Championships Final, Bobbing will return for a shot at the corresponding title for country-trained horses.

AAP Newswire