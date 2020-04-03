Hulberts finally have luck with barriers

Trainer Peter Hulbert admits he had to look twice and then a third time when the fields were released for Doomben.

Hulbert, who trains in partnership with his son Will, has a strong hand on Saturday with Oh Five Glory (Three-Year-Old Handicap) and Moonlight Lady (Class Six).

Both have been in good form despite running from bad barriers but have come up with ideal draws in their next assignments.

Oh Five Glory won a Toowoomba Jewel Prelude before running third in the $300,000 The Jewel 3YO behind The Odyssey two weeks ago.

"Her form has been terrific when you consider her past five starts have been from barriers nine, twelve, twelve, thirteen and twelve," Hulbert said.

"This Saturday she has barrier three so finally we might see the very best of her.

"She really is underrated. Don't forget she was the best of the Queensland horses in the Magic Millions Classic last year."

Hulbert said Moonlight Lady had done a great job winning her past three starts from barriers nine and 13 in two of them.

"She has a lot of natural pace and I suppose she can burn them off. But she has barrier four on Saturday and should not have to spend too much energy to lead," he said.

"When the fields came out I had to look several times to make certain I had seen the correct barriers."

Stable apprentice Adin Thompson will ride both horses and use his 2kg claim.

"Adin is really coming along now and there is a very bright future ahead for him," Hulbert said.

The Hulberts train at Eagle Farm which means under the new regional racing regime because of coronavirus they can only run their horses in Brisbane or the Sunshine Coast.

"Everyone is aware we have to keep the industry going and it is a team effort to ensure we all follow biosecurity steps," Hulbert said.