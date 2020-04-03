AAP Horse Racing

Doomben switch helps Femme Fireball

By AAP Newswire

The decision to switch the Brisbane meeting from Eagle Farm to Doomben is a bonus for classy mare Femme Fireball as she strives for her first win at 1600 metres.

Eagle Farm has been given a three-week break for repairs with its meetings, including Saturday, transferred to Doomben.

Metropolitan racing in south east Queensland has effectively been split in two with the introduction of regional racing this week because of coronavirus protocols.

Femme Fireball's trainer Robert Heathcote is based at Eagle Farm which puts him in the metro north zone and features horses trained in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

Nevertheless Femme Fireball faces a strong field in the TAB Open Handicap but Heathcote is hoping she will be up to the task.

Femme Fireball showed she was back to her best with a storming win in a Doomben Class Six two runs back.

She was then sent around in an Open Handicap (1500m) at Eagle Farm where she finished fourth behind Get Stuck In.

The mare has not won past 1350m but Heathcote believes she should be able to win up to 1600m.

Heathcote said Femme Fireball's last run was an indication of better things because Get Stuck In was able to lead at a slow pace and sprint home.

"Femme Fireball's best part of the race was her last 100 metres so it gives us a good sign.

"She has won seven races and five of them have been at Doomben."

He is also hoping there will be some genuine early pace in the race.

Femme Fireball, a $50,000 Magic Millions yearling, is a sister to the smart Rock, and is black-type placed making her a valuable stud prospect.

But whether she goes to the breeding barn later this year is still to be decided.

Heathcote has also accepted with Plitvice in the Open Handicap.

"He has been very consistent and has good stats at the 1600 metres," he said.

"For once he has drawn a good barrier in three so that will mean we can ride him a bit closer. He had been going back in the field from bad barriers.

"I have always thought he would be an open company horse."

Heathcote's top two-year-old Rothfire is spelling but fellow juvenile Dusty Tycoon is back in full training.

She won a trial at Doomben on Tuesday and will start in the next fortnight.

