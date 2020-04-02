Andrew Noblet returns for Caulfield shot

Andrew Noblet will make a return to his former home track for the first time since relocating to a new training establishment at Ballarat.

With training set to close at Caulfield within five years and with a young family, Noblet decided on an early exit.

Blessed with options at his new base, Noblet said he was still getting his head around the different training tracks.

"The sand and the Polytrack are a bit like Caulfield, but the hill track is something different which I'm using for a few of the older horses," Noblet said.

"I had a hill track at Sutton Grange which was pretty steep and I had three years there, so it's not entirely foreign to me."

Since moving last month, Noblet has had 12 starters from the new yard, with Think We're Due successful at The Valley.

Noblet has four horses back at Caulfield on Saturday, including three-time winner Hint Of Mint in the Thomas North Handicap (1400m).

Hint Of Mint has had three starts this campaign, winning at Pakenham before a close second to Sansom at Morphettville on March 9.

"She came through her trip to Adelaide really well and I think getting her up to 1400 metres will suit," Noblet said.

"She's going to be a live chance in that race."

Noblet said he may consider sending Hint For Mint back to Adelaide for a race later in the carnival, but wants to get through Saturday first.

He said having a connection with the Leon Macdonald and Andrew Gluyas stable in Adelaide was important under the current COVID-19 climate.

"We can't send staff so if we do we could still send her, but it would likely be for one race," Noblet said.

"If they're campaigning over there for two or three runs for a major target, I think it's important to send someone, but if it's just for one run, it's not that bad."

Noblet also has Special Alert running in the Neds Same Race Multi Handicap while Witchfulthinking and Ghodeleine are emergencies in their respective races.