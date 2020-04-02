AAP Horse Racing

Carif to back-up in Gr 2 Chairman’s Qlty

By AAP Newswire

Carif. - AAP

1 of 1

The Chairman's Quality at Randwick has been an autumn target for Carif and co-trainer Peter Snowden will wait until after that race to decide whether the young stayer presses on to the Sydney Cup.

Carif will be racing on a seven-day back-up in Saturday's Group Two 2600m race at Randwick after his fifth at weight-for-age in the Group One Tancred Stakes (2400m) at Rosehill.

Running in the Group One Sydney Cup (3200m) would mean racing on three consecutive Saturdays.

Carif raced on a seven-day back-up at the end of his spring campaign last year, finishing second to Irish mare True Self in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2600m) at Flemington a week after his second in the Lexus Stakes (2500m).

"We'll just see what he does on Saturday," Snowden, who trains in partnership with his son Paul, said.

"He's backing up from the Tancred last Saturday but that should not worry him.

"He did it in the spring and he ran very well so I'm not worried about the back-up.

"Whether we go again, three weeks in a row, we'll just have to see what he does on Saturday.

"But he's going well. He's been set for this race on Saturday so I'm expecting him to run well."

Long-term, a Melbourne Cup tilt for Carif is on the agenda.

Carif was the $5 favourite for the Chairman's on Thursday while he is on the third line of Sydney Cup betting at $8 behind international visitor Young Rascal and import Mustajeer.

While Verry Elleegant left her rivals behind in the straight in the Tancred to win by 4-1/4-lengths, Snowden still liked the way Carif kept building to the line.

He expects him to be much better suited stepping up even more in distance and dropping back to quality handicap conditions.

"He was good late," Snowden said.

"He kept coming and coming and the handicap is much more his go.

"He drops three kilos from last start so that's only going to help him and 2600 metres is perfect for him.

"He's got a few ticks on his side this week."

Latest articles

News

Introducing Milk to Your Door: the delivery service you’ve been waiting for

Remember those whimsical days when the milkman delivered straight to your door? Why don’t we do that anymore? Shepparton brother-sister duo Cailin Prinzi and Rhys Conti asked this exact question. And decided to bring back that beloved tradition...

Charmayne Allison
News

GV Health COVID-19 testing facilities moved

Goulburn Valley Health has moved its screening station and acute respiratory clinic to larger locations, in a bid to deal with an anticipated increase in COVID-19 testing. Chief executive Matt Sharp said the screening station has been moved to...

Madi Chwasta
News

Have you seen Jesse Ford?

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Heathcote Junction man Jesse Ford. The 28-year-old was last seen on North Mountain Road about 7.30am on March 30. Police and family hold concerns for Jesse’s welfare as his...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Lees filly could be a Thorn in the side

Rising to a middle distance could prove an advantage for untapped talent Game Of Thorns when she takes on two benchmark fillies at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Bivouac on target for TJ Smith challenge

Trainer James Cummings believes the track was Bivouac’s undoing in the William Reid Stakes and expects a stronger showing in the TJ Smith Stakes at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Happy Clapper wins barrier trial

Popular veteran Happy Clapper has won a barrier trial ahead of his next start in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

AAP Newswire