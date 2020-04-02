AAP Horse Racing

Gollan ready to Get Stuck In at Doomben

By AAP Newswire

Last-start Brisbane winner Get Stuck In. - AAP

1 of 1

Premier Brisbane trainer Tony Gollan has scratched stakes performer Silvera from Doomben in the hope there might be some feature races for the gelding in the winter.

Gollan had accepted with Silvera and Get Stuck In for Saturday's TAB Handicap (1600m) but will rely on the latter.

The race has plenty of depth despite metropolitan racing being split into north and south zones amid coronavirus protocols.

Silvera and Get Stuck In are both raced by Linda and Graham Huddy's Peachester Lodge and are both last-start winners.

Gollan wanted to keep his options open for Silvera while Get Stuck In looks to be the one better suited in the current system.

Among the measures Racing Queensland has taken is to scrap the multi-million dollar winter carnival.

"Racing Queensland is talking about having some type of feature races or stakes races in the winter," Gollan said.

"We really need something to keep our better horses there. Maybe from June into early August there can run some type of feature races.

"We all need it to survive and I am sure Racing Queensland will come up with something."

Get Stuck In was an impressive last-start winner when he led all the way to win over 1500m at Eagle Farm.

"Get Stuck In usually gets better with racing each campaign and there doesn't look to be a lot of pace in the race again," Gollan said.

"He doesn't have to lead but from barrier two he will be thereabouts. He has won twice over the Doomben 1600m so it looks a nice race."

Gollan will also saddle promising Angus The Black the for the Huddys in the Three-Year-Old (1200m).

Angus The Black is by in-form sire Rothesay and Gollan is hoping he will develop into a 1600m horse.

"I have put blinkers back on him which should sharpen him up first up," Gollan said.

"He has been getting better with each preparation."

Gollan accepted with 16 horses at Doomben and should take another step to reaching 100 winners in a season for the fourth time.

His win with Combativite at the Sunshine Coast was his 97th for 2019-20.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Breathing new life into a crumbling Tatura home

For more than a decade, a ‘for sale’ sign stood stagnant in front of a crumbling Tatura home. Story: Jessica Ball Photography: Rodney Braithwaite G aping holes in the floor, a leaky roof and a corner jacked up to keep the 100-year-old structure...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Mooroopna livewire stays connected

Vicky Scott is a bundle of energy with connections to countless community groups, but her favourite place is somewhere calm and peaceful, with maybe a little touch of Mr Darcy to perk things up. John Lewis spoke to the Mooroopna livewire whose glass...

John Lewis
Lifestyle

Dancing queen is taking centre stage

Making her way in the big, wide world is 18-year-old Nathalia dancing queen Kasey Brinsdon, who talks to Weekend Life about finding her passion, managing stress and how she copes with the ups and downs of a full-time dance course. Pursuing her...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Lees filly could be a Thorn in the side

Rising to a middle distance could prove an advantage for untapped talent Game Of Thorns when she takes on two benchmark fillies at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Bivouac on target for TJ Smith challenge

Trainer James Cummings believes the track was Bivouac’s undoing in the William Reid Stakes and expects a stronger showing in the TJ Smith Stakes at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Happy Clapper wins barrier trial

Popular veteran Happy Clapper has won a barrier trial ahead of his next start in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

AAP Newswire