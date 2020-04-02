AAP Horse Racing

Munce out to continue good run with Papaya

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Chris Munce. - AAP

1 of 1

Promising two-year-old Papaya will miss next weeks's Capricornia Classic to concentrate on Doomben.

Papaya was a strong last-start winner at Eagle Farm and trainer Chris Munce had been planning to take her to Rockhampton for the Capricornia Classic which was scheduled for Saturday

However, due to the regional racing restrictions imposed to counter coronavirus, the race has been switched to Tuesday with reduced prize money.

Munce said Papaya would now tackle the Two-Year-Old (1350m) at Doomben on Saturday.

"Her last-start win was at 1300 metres and I have been keen to step her up in distance," Munce said.

"I have no doubt she will develop into a good 1400 to 1600-metre horse before too long.

"She has barrier eight which can be tricky but there should be plenty of early pace."

Munce will also have Thrasher, a fast-finishing last start second at the Sunshine Coast, in the race.

"He is well bred and is looking for a longer trip now," Munce said.

Munce has elected to run Lucky Jackson, a winner at his past two starts, in the Ascot Childcare Handicap (2200m) instead of the TAB Open Handicap (1600m).

"He is stepping up in distance but I have always thought he would be a middle-distance horse," Munce said.

"It is only a small field and he should get his chance."

Lucky Jackson is raced by owner Max Whitby who has a long association with Munce as a jockey and trainer.

Munce continued his good recent run with a double at the Sunshine Coast on Wednesday, giving him 11 winners in the past four weeks.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Breathing new life into a crumbling Tatura home

For more than a decade, a ‘for sale’ sign stood stagnant in front of a crumbling Tatura home. Story: Jessica Ball Photography: Rodney Braithwaite G aping holes in the floor, a leaky roof and a corner jacked up to keep the 100-year-old structure...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Mooroopna livewire stays connected

Vicky Scott is a bundle of energy with connections to countless community groups, but her favourite place is somewhere calm and peaceful, with maybe a little touch of Mr Darcy to perk things up. John Lewis spoke to the Mooroopna livewire whose glass...

John Lewis
Lifestyle

Dancing queen is taking centre stage

Making her way in the big, wide world is 18-year-old Nathalia dancing queen Kasey Brinsdon, who talks to Weekend Life about finding her passion, managing stress and how she copes with the ups and downs of a full-time dance course. Pursuing her...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Lees filly could be a Thorn in the side

Rising to a middle distance could prove an advantage for untapped talent Game Of Thorns when she takes on two benchmark fillies at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Bivouac on target for TJ Smith challenge

Trainer James Cummings believes the track was Bivouac’s undoing in the William Reid Stakes and expects a stronger showing in the TJ Smith Stakes at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Happy Clapper wins barrier trial

Popular veteran Happy Clapper has won a barrier trial ahead of his next start in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

AAP Newswire