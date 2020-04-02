AAP Horse Racing

McGillivray on right track for Gold Coast

By AAP Newswire

Jockey Matt McGillivray appears to have chosen the right path by opting to ride at the Gold Coast a day before the meeting at Doomben.

Racing Queensland has introduced regional racing in an effort to limit the danger of the coronavirus.

It means Queensland has two metropolitan prize money meetings a week at the Gold Coast and Brisbane but jockeys can only ride at one.

McGillivray was expected to nominate to ride in Brisbane on Saturday but opted for the Gold Coast a day earlier when he has 10 rides on the 11-event card.

He will ride for leading trainers Toby Edmonds and Chris Waller while he has also retained the key ride for Michael Costa on Manaya in the Open Handicap (1200m).

McGillivray won an Eagle Farm race on Manaya two starts back before again combining with the mare when seventh in the Listed Goldmarket two weeks ago.

"Manaya didn't have much luck about the 700 metres at her last start and Friday's race is a sharp drop in class," Costa said.

"Matt knows her and she can be tricky to ride."

Toowoomba trainer Charlotte White has had to find a new rider for Spurcraft because of the restrictions.

Spurcraft will now be ridden by former leading apprentice and now senior rider Jag Guthmann-Chester.

"We have taken the blinkers off Spurcraft which will hopefully help him run a strong 1200m," White said.

Spurcraft has won nine races but none over more than 1100m.

