Melody Belle draws 14 in Doncaster

New Zealand champion Melody Belle has been replaced as favourite in an open market for the Group One Doncaster Mile which has attracted a capacity field.

Melody Belle, who shares top weight of 57kg with Epsom Handicap winner Kolding, has drawn barrier 14 for Saturday's $1.5 million race and has been eased from $6 to $8 with three-year-old Brandenburg now the TAB's top elect at $7.50.

Melody Belle will come in to barrier 11 if the emergencies do not gain a start while Brandenburg will move in from seven to five.

The John Sargent-trained Brandenburg will be ridden by Glen Boss who has won a record seven Doncasters.

Brandenburg caused an upset when he won the Group Two Hobartville Stakes as a $41 chance and has since run third in the Randwick Guineas (1600) and fourth in the weight-for-age George Ryder Stakes (1500m).

He was ridden in the Hobartville by Rachel King who has a long-standing commitment to Villiers Stakes winner Quackerjack ($15) in the Doncaster.

Chris Waller will be chasing a record equalling seven wins as a trainer and has eight horses in the field along with third emergency Reloaded.

Waller's runners are Kolding ($12), Kings Will Dream ($26), Mister Sea Wolf ($16), Yulong Prince ($26), Imaging ($12), Star Of The Seas ($41) Night's Watch ($26) and Shared Ambition ($9), while third emergency Reloaded is $26.

The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Dr Drill is the first emergency and has drawn barrier 12 with Wolfe (barrier 5), Reloaded (15) and Rainbow Thief (3) the other reserves.

Australian Cup winner Fifty Stars was a non-acceptor and his racing career is in doubt.

Lindsay Park trainer David Hayes said the horse was lame in his near fore leg and would return to his Euroa training property to be assessed by his stable veterinarian.

The Doncaster is one of four Group One races on the first day of The Championships which will be held behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.