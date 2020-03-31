AAP Horse Racing

Star-studded fields for Randwick features

By AAP Newswire

nature strip (l) - AAP

1 of 1

A star-studded field of 13 has been declared for the Group One TJ Smith Stakes at Randwick with Nature Strip drawing barrier one.

One of four Group One races on Saturday's opening day of The Championships at Randwick, the weight-for-age TJ Smith (1200m) features a number of star sprinters including Newmarket Handicap winning colt Bivouac (barrier 6) and outstanding filly Loving Gaby (13).

Defending champion Santa Ana Lane has drawn barrier two with dual Everest winner Redzel to jump from the next widest gate.

The Australian Derby has attracted a field of 12 with last-start Rosehill Guineas winner Castelvecchio drawing barrier nine.

Shadow Hero, winner of the Spring Champion Stakes and Randwick Guineas at Group One level at the course this season, has barrier seven.

Victoria Derby winner Warning has gate 10, New Zealand Derby winner Sherwood Forestr 12 while Tulloch Stakes winner Quick Thinker has drawn barrier six.

Golden Slipper third placegetter Mamaragan has been paid up as a late entry for Saturday's Group One Sires' Produce Stakes (1400m) for two-year-olds and has barrier two in a field of 15.

Prague has drawn the outside barrier while Aim has the inside.

The Doncaster Mile has attracted a capacity field of 20 plus four emergencies with six-time winning trainer Chris Waller having eight runners plus third emergency Reloaded.

Star New Zealand mare Melody Belle has drawn 14 in the Doncaster and is joint topweight on 57kg with the Waller-trained Kolding.

The meeting will be held behind closed doors under strict biosecurity conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest articles

National

Push for cash bonus for disability workers

Labor and the Greens have called for more measures to help disabled people and their carers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Look at virus-humidity link, experts urge

Two of Australian infectious disease experts agree we need to investigate the theory that regulating indoor humidity might help suppress COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Can flu research help us fight COVID-19?

Claims the spread of coronavirus could be suppressed like flu infections by regulating indoor humidity need investigating, say Australian experts.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Racing on hold pending COVID-19 testing

Racing in four states has been suspended pending the results of COVID-19 tests on a licensed person who travelled on a commercial flight with someone affected.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Lees filly could be a Thorn in the side

Rising to a middle distance could prove an advantage for untapped talent Game Of Thorns when she takes on two benchmark fillies at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Sports bookmakers take coronavirus hit too

Not even the billion-dollar sports betting industry is safe from the deadly coronavirus pandemic with bookmakers fearing big losses.

AAP Newswire