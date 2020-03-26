AAP Horse Racing

Many questions should racing be shut down

By AAP Newswire

matt cumani - AAP

1 of 1

Trainer Matt Cumani and his staff have been workshopping ideas about what may happen if racing is shut down because of coronavirus.

Apart from a lone meeting at Narromine in western NSW, racing in Australia is currently suspended with jockey Mark Zahra potentially exposed to the COVID-19 virus after travelling on a commercial flight on March 12.

Racing Victoria is awaiting the result of Zahra's test and if it is negative, it is hoped racing can resume on Friday.

Cumani said it was a difficult task to work through given the different scenarios if racing was shut down.

"Does a racing shutdown mean a training centre shutdown also?" Cumani said.

"If we can continue training then it's a completely different story to if we can't train.

"And do they set a timeline on the shutdown like they did with the AFL.

"All those different things change the picture so much, so we are trying to work through the different scenarios."

Cumani said the worst case scenario was having to put horses out for a spell which would in turn force the trainer to let staff go.

"We're hoping at the very least we can continue to train because then the staff have a job," he said.

"We try and take a family approach and a lot of our staff are full time which would make it a lot harder.

"If we have to lay off staff then you need an awful lot of cash for redundancy payments and that might make it prohibitive."

Cumani also questioned whether there were enough safe spelling properties to send horses and was unsure if that system could cope, which may then lead to a horse welfare problem.

He also asked how long would it take to get racing back up and running.

"There could be a lot of horses out for a spell and when racing is ready to resume there might not be the horses to race for a couple of months," he said.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Lyn McNaught Travel salutes 37 years in business

Thirty-seven years in business is a feat not many business owners achieve, and for Mooroopna’s Lyn McNaught Travel it was certainly one worth saluting too. The business marked the milestone on Monday with owner Lyn McNaught having a glass of red and...

Liz Mellino
Lifestyle

Nathalia artist’s scent of place and time

««Hello print sub: there is an accent on Kristen’s daughter’s name, who is in one of the captions. But can’t put the accent on the caption in SCC so please do it in the paper: Meabh. Thanks, Sandy»» Who doesn’t love the...

John Lewis
Lifestyle

Kyabram family makes the most of their bountiful garden

All available space in the pantry of the Fenn family home in Kyabram is dedicated to storing the excess produce from their bountiful garden. Story: Sharon Wright Photography: Rodney Braithwaite R ows of pickled vegetables, jars of preserved fruit...

Sharon Wright

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Racing on hold pending COVID-19 testing

Racing in four states has been suspended pending the results of COVID-19 tests on a licensed person who travelled on a commercial flight with someone affected.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Vic and NSW return options for Gailo Chop

Gailo Chop has been entered for races at Bendigo and Rosehill with trainer Matthew Williams looking at both options.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Waller hopes racing can continue

Champion Sydney trainer Chris Waller hopes closed-door racing can weather the coronavirus storm.

AAP Newswire