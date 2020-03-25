AAP Horse Racing

Easter Yearling auction to be held online

By AAP Newswire

The annual Australian Easter Yearling sale in Sydney will be held online with restrictions now in place over auction houses.

The government has introduced stricter coronavirus containment protocols limiting gatherings.

Sales company Inglis had previously put limits in place on attendance but on Wednesday said it was reviewing the process for the rest of the year.

"In light of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's most recent announcements and further restrictions made last night regarding the COVID-19 situation, Inglis is currently re-evaluating the timing and format of its sales schedule for the remainder of 2020," Inglis said.

"The Easter Yearling Sale will not proceed as a live auction but will instead proceed in an online format, the details of which will be confirmed today.

"Inglis will issue a further update by close of business today, Wednesday March 25, which will include confirmation on how each scheduled sale of 2020 will operate."

The Easter sale is the biggest in the southern hemisphere and last year turned over more than $123 million with the average price $353,511.

The sale traditionally attracts buyers from around the world as well as Australasia.

