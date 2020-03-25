AAP Horse Racing

Snappy Reply set to continue owner’s run

By AAP Newswire

Tony Gollan. - AAP

Leading owner Linda Huddy's commitment to chasing top bloodlines continues to reap benefits with horses such as smart two-year-old Snappy Reply.

The filly will step up to city company for the first time in the QTIS Two-Year-Old (1200m) at Doomben on Saturday.

There are few better-bred horses than Snappy Reply who is by champion sire Snitzel out of the multiple Group One-winning mare Response.

Snitzel has had 14 two-year-old winners this season, making him again the leading juvenile sire.

Response won the Group One Rupert Clarke Stakes and Group One Morphettville Robert Sangster Stakes but has been just as successful as a broodmare.

Her daughter Estijaab, who cost $1.7 million as a yearling, won the 2018 Golden Slipper.

Snappy Reply is a sister to Estijaab and is already a valuable stud prospect.

Linda Huddy and her husband Graham run their business under the Peachester Lodge banner.

They went to $575,000 for Snappy Reply at the 2019 Magic Millions Yearling Sales.

Snappy Reply has a long way to go to recoup that outlay but she is showing plenty of potential.

After scoring an impressive barrier trial win at Doomben, Snappy Reply was taken to the Sunshine Coast for her first race start on March 6.

She won by 2-1/2 lengths, beating a smart field in handy time.

Trainer Tony Gollan said Snappy Reply could step up to good company during the winter.

"But we will get over Saturday first before getting too excited," Gollan said.

"Snappy Reply's trial was good and in her win at the Sunshine Coast she beat Dejonova who has been an impressive winner since.

"Any city win is going to add to Snappy Reply's stud value."

The Huddys and Gollan are having another good season, winning recent open company races with Silvera and Get Stuck In.

"I usually have half a dozen horses in work for them. Linda puts a lot work into breeding and they deserve all the luck they get," Gollan said.

Baylee Nothdurft will be aboard Snappy Reply among a strong book of rides for Gollan's apprentice.

