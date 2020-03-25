AAP Horse Racing

Eric The Eel an outside chance for Derby

By AAP Newswire

Eric The Eel. - AAP

1 of 1

Caloundra trainer Stuart Kendrick hasn't given up on Eric The Eel making it to the ATC Australian Derby.

Kendrick was forced to cancel a tilt at the Group Two Tulloch Stakes at Rosehill on Saturday with Eric The Eel because of difficulties getting him to Sydney.

There were no restrictions on the horse travelling but anyone going with him would face a 14 days self-isolation when returning to Queensland.

"We had plans to be at Coffs Harbour by Wednesday night and then on to Sydney but then we got late news which stopped that," Kendrick said.

"NSW have rules in place which meant I would have needed to get a designated person to meet him and we didn't have time to get that in place."

"If I had a satellite stable there would have been no problems but I don't so that is it."

Eric The Eel instead will run over 2200m at Doomben on Saturday.

"If he races well on Saturday we will look at other options. One is to transfer him to a Sydney trainer but that is debatable.

"So we haven't given up hope completely but it is a long shot he will get there."

Eric The Eel has missed the Victoria Derby because of injury.

"We might not even run him Saturday and start getting ready for the Rough Habit Plate and Queensland Derby in our winter and I just hope we are still racing," Kendrick said.

Latest articles

Sport

Heathcote could play mid-week HDFNL games

YOU may be seeing Heathcote in action on a weeknight in season 2020. Heathcote District Football Netball League chairman Peter Cole has suggested mid-week games could be on the cards later this year. With the start of the season delayed, at least...

Brayden May
Sport

Colbinabbin tops off a terrific season

COLBINABBIN’S season has ended in stunning fashion after the club won two Campaspe Tennis Association grand finals on Saturday. The club’s junior side in Section B started the day in perfect fashion as they overcame Lockington Bamawm United 3 in...

Brayden May
Sport

Heathcote Panthers season throw into jeopardy

THE Heathcote Panthers’ basketball finals campaign has been halted by concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Bendigo Basketball Association announced the current season had been postponed until further notice as...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Alligator Blood swab in irregularity probe

David Vandyke has denied administering the prohibited substance altrenogest to stable star Alligator Blood who has returned a swab irregularity.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Vic and NSW return options for Gailo Chop

Gailo Chop has been entered for races at Bendigo and Rosehill with trainer Matthew Williams looking at both options.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Farnan on song for G1 Golden Slipper tilt

Farnan has won two key lead-ups and co-trainer Adrian Bott says the colt is in great shape for his autumn grand final in the $3.5 million Golden Slipper.

AAP Newswire