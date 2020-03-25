AAP Horse Racing

Freedman books jockeys for Championships

By AAP Newswire

tim clark on santa ana lane - AAP

1 of 1

With Melbourne jockeys unable to travel to Sydney to compete until further notice, the Anthony Freedman stable has locked in its riders for the opening day of The Championships.

On Tuesday, Racing NSW announced the jockey pool in the state would be segregated into three regions - metropolitan, north, and south/west.

Any jockey who was not already in the state by Monday afternoon can no longer ride in NSW until further notice under the new coronavirus biosecurity measures.

This rules out a number of high profile Melbourne jockeys including Santa Ana Lane and Super Seth's regular rider Mark Zahra.

A pool of 25 jockeys is allowed to ride in the Sydney metropolitan area including visiting English jockey Tom Marquand who has been booked for the Freedman-trained Caulfield Guineas winner Super Seth in Saturday week's $3 million Doncaster Mile at Randwick.

Nash Rawiller has been booked for stablemate Homesman in the Doncaster.

Tim Clark will ride defending champion Santa Ana Lane in the Group One TJ Smith Stakes while Tommy Berry replaces Damien Oliver on Victoria Derby winner Warning in the Group One Australian Derby.

Latest articles

Sport

Heathcote could play mid-week HDFNL games

YOU may be seeing Heathcote in action on a weeknight in season 2020. Heathcote District Football Netball League chairman Peter Cole has suggested mid-week games could be on the cards later this year. With the start of the season delayed, at least...

Brayden May
Sport

Colbinabbin tops off a terrific season

COLBINABBIN’S season has ended in stunning fashion after the club won two Campaspe Tennis Association grand finals on Saturday. The club’s junior side in Section B started the day in perfect fashion as they overcame Lockington Bamawm United 3 in...

Brayden May
Sport

Heathcote Panthers season throw into jeopardy

THE Heathcote Panthers’ basketball finals campaign has been halted by concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Bendigo Basketball Association announced the current season had been postponed until further notice as...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Alligator Blood swab in irregularity probe

David Vandyke has denied administering the prohibited substance altrenogest to stable star Alligator Blood who has returned a swab irregularity.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Vic and NSW return options for Gailo Chop

Gailo Chop has been entered for races at Bendigo and Rosehill with trainer Matthew Williams looking at both options.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Farnan on song for G1 Golden Slipper tilt

Farnan has won two key lead-ups and co-trainer Adrian Bott says the colt is in great shape for his autumn grand final in the $3.5 million Golden Slipper.

AAP Newswire