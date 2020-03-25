AAP Horse Racing

Training to continue in Britain

By AAP Newswire

horses exercising in Britain - AAP

1 of 1

British trainers are being advised to continue exercising their horses and adhere strictly to social-distancing requirements, following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement of new measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Johnson said the vast majority of the public must stay at home until further notice.

A list of key workers who are exempt has been published and indications are that stable staff fall into the bracket of those still allowed to travel to their place of employment.

The National Trainers Federation chief executive Rupert Arnold issued swift advice to members on the organisation's website about the implications understood for racing yards and their staff.

"Within minutes of the prime minister's announcement of strict rules on the movement of people, trainers began asking us whether horses could be exercised tomorrow," he said.

"We have already sent a message to the industry Covid Group pointing out that in all European racing jurisdictions where severe restrictions on movement have already been implemented, racehorses are continuing to be exercised.

"Our advice to you is therefore to continue getting horses out on the gallops and other exercise areas, while observing the distancing rules with the utmost discipline."

The NTF guidance warns that trainers should take responsibility to stress to employees the strict arrangements under which they must work during the ongoing pandemic.

"Tell your staff that failure to observe the rules is a disciplinary offence," it said.

"We are seeking confirmation that feed, bedding and other essential supplies and services such as vet, farrier and muck removal can continue."

Latest articles

Sport

Heathcote could play mid-week HDFNL games

YOU may be seeing Heathcote in action on a weeknight in season 2020. Heathcote District Football Netball League chairman Peter Cole has suggested mid-week games could be on the cards later this year. With the start of the season delayed, at least...

Brayden May
Sport

Colbinabbin tops off a terrific season

COLBINABBIN’S season has ended in stunning fashion after the club won two Campaspe Tennis Association grand finals on Saturday. The club’s junior side in Section B started the day in perfect fashion as they overcame Lockington Bamawm United 3 in...

Brayden May
Sport

Heathcote Panthers season throw into jeopardy

THE Heathcote Panthers’ basketball finals campaign has been halted by concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Bendigo Basketball Association announced the current season had been postponed until further notice as...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Alligator Blood swab in irregularity probe

David Vandyke has denied administering the prohibited substance altrenogest to stable star Alligator Blood who has returned a swab irregularity.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Vic and NSW return options for Gailo Chop

Gailo Chop has been entered for races at Bendigo and Rosehill with trainer Matthew Williams looking at both options.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Farnan on song for G1 Golden Slipper tilt

Farnan has won two key lead-ups and co-trainer Adrian Bott says the colt is in great shape for his autumn grand final in the $3.5 million Golden Slipper.

AAP Newswire