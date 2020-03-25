AAP Horse Racing

Bookmakers take coronavirus hit too

By AAP Newswire

Racing NSW boss Peter V'landys - AAP

1 of 1

Bookmakers are holding their breath as the billion-dollar sports betting industry also feels the pinch of the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

As global sporting events grind to a halt so too do opportunities for punters to splash their cash, leaving bookies reeling from the fallout and scrambling to come up with novel alternatives to try to mitigate their crippling losses.

British betting agencies are said to have laid off staff and industry insiders fear the same will happen in Australia if horse racing is shut down in the same way as the major sporting codes have been.

According to reports quoting official government figures, Australians dropped a staggering $4.37 billion in racing and sports punting in 2016/17 - well before the saturation of mobile phone apps offering endless betting options.

There were some 200 individual bet types on both AFL and NRL matches, ranging from simple head-to-heads to automated algorithmic in-game multi options and last point-scorer options that allowed punters to invest from kick-off right up until fulltime.

With competitions suspended en masse, that has left bookmakers with voids impossible to fill.

Little wonder officials are doing everything in their power to keep racing going during the unprecedented health and financial crisis.

Fresh off announcing the suspension of the NRL season this week in his role as Australian Rugby League Commission chairman, Racing NSW chief executive Peter V'landys says it's vital that ghost meetings even without fans continue.

"I think racing boosts the spirits of people. It gives them something to look forward to and we'll continue to race as long as we can," V'landys told Sky Racing.

"But it's a fluid situation and the government, we're in their hands and the chief medical officer's hands and, as I learnt in the rugby league world, what happened one day wasn't relevant the next day.

"So we've got to be realistic about this and expect the worst ... if there's a complete lockdown, it absolutely affects us as well."

Offering hope amid the gloom, V'landys said horse racing was a different beast to the NRL.

"The NRL's a contact sport; racing isn't," he said.

"The players congregate with each other much more than we do in racing. There's a lot of factors that are completely different between the two sports.

"So I believe is still safe to continue, especially if we have all the biosecurity measures in place at all our racecourses.

"We're abiding by all the government guidelines and being extra cautious.

"We're checking people's temperatures, jockeys' temperatures. We're putting the jockeys in five different rooms, we're looking at even harsher measures with jockeys' isolations.

"We may look to limiting jockeys to certain tracks throughout NSW to avoid the unnecessary travel and social interaction between the regions."

But even if the show goes on, there is certain to be major financial ramifications.

"Fifty per cent of our turnover comes from pubs, clubs and TAB agencies and the other 50 per cent comes from digital," V'landys said.

"So it will be interesting to see how much of that pub, club and TAB agency migrates to digital.

"We're hoping there's significant migration to that channel but we'll have to review that after this week to see where that sits."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Bookmakers take coronavirus hit too

Not even the billion-dollar sports betting industry is safe from the deadly coronavirus pandemic with bookmakers fearing big losses.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

New biosecurity measures in Vic/NSW

Further protocols have been introduced in NSW and Victoria as the multi-billion dollar industry tries to stay afloat.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Sydney preference for Princess Jenni

Trainer David Brideoake hopes to run Victorian mare Princess Jenni in the Emancipation Stakes as a lead-in to the Group One Coolmore Legacy Stakes in Sydney.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Alligator Blood swab in irregularity probe

David Vandyke has denied administering the prohibited substance altrenogest to stable star Alligator Blood who has returned a swab irregularity.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Vic and NSW return options for Gailo Chop

Gailo Chop has been entered for races at Bendigo and Rosehill with trainer Matthew Williams looking at both options.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Farnan on song for G1 Golden Slipper tilt

Farnan has won two key lead-ups and co-trainer Adrian Bott says the colt is in great shape for his autumn grand final in the $3.5 million Golden Slipper.

AAP Newswire