NSW jockeys to be split into three regions

Interstate jockeys will be locked out of NSW and local riders divided into three regions under enhanced biosecurity measures.

The state's jockey pool will be split into three regions - metropolitan; North (Gosford, Wyong, Newcastle, the Hunter & North West, Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers) and South West (Kembla Grange, Hawkesbury, Southern Districts, South East, Central District and Western)

NSW jockeys were required to select a region by Tuesday and cannot accept rides in another area from Friday as authorities strive to keep racing going during the COVID-19 pandemic while all other sports have closed down.

Jockeys selecting the metropolitan area can also only ride trackwork at a metropolitan track on Tuesday and official barrier trials in the city while riders in other regions can continue regular trackwork but can only ride in races or trials in their selected regions.

Jockeys who were not in NSW at 5pm on Monday are not allowed to attend or ride at a NSW racecourse or licensed premises until further notice.

That rules out a number of high profile Melbourne jockeys from competing at Sydney's upcoming feature autumn race days.

A number of Melbourne-based jockeys, including premier Victorian rider and Melbourne Cup winner Craig Williams, rode at Saturday's Golden Slipper meeting at Rosehill after flying to Sydney by charter plane.

Williams had Group One success aboard Castelvecchio in the Rosehill Guineas.

A jockey who leaves the state and then returns will not be allowed to compete in NSW until further notice.

Restrictions have also been placed on interstate trainers, stablehands and other service providers.

Racing NSW says all essential personnel not currently in NSW are not allowed to attend NSW racecourses or licensed premises until further notice.

The same will apply for those who leave NSW and return.

Horses will be permitted to travel to NSW to race, under strict conditions.

"Where government regulations allow, horses will be permitted to travel to NSW, however essential personnel are not permitted to travel with such horses," Racing NSW said.

"Transport drivers are to make prior arrangements with drop-off points and are not to access licensed premises when delivering horses. A designated NSW staff member of the horse's trainer must be on hand to take delivery of the horse being transported.

"Upon arrival the designated staff member must ensure that any gear attached to the horse is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected to minimise any risk of COVID-19 being spread within the stable environment."

