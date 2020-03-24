AAP Horse Racing

Jim Byrne aggravates leg injury

By AAP Newswire

jim byrne - AAP

1 of 1

Leading Brisbane jockey Jim Byrne has aggravated a leg injury and will not be able to ride for several weeks even if racing continues.

Australian racing had introduced strict biosecurity measures in an attempt to keep the sport running throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Byrne broke his left leg just below the knee in a fall after the finishing line at Doomben on December 18.

He had a pin inserted in the leg and after intensive rehabilitation was able to resume riding last week.

His leg swelled up badly on Sunday morning, the day after he rode at Eagle Farm.

Byrne visited his doctor on Monday and was told there were problems with the screw in the leg which might require more surgery.

"It is obviously a great pity. I have been swimming two kilometres a day and I rode trackwork for three weeks before resuming race riding," Byrne said.

"I was sure I was right to come back and while it was a bit sore after riding I thought I would be fine.

"But it really blew up on Sunday and it looks like it is something to do with the screw they inserted."

Byrne said at this stage it looked as though he would miss most of the winter carnival which is scheduled to start next month.

Byrne was leading the Brisbane premiership before his injury and added one in his comeback but is now lying fifth with apprentice Baylee Nothdurft i the lead.

Latest articles

National

Bikie gets more jail time for guard attack

A bikie who assaulted a West Australian prison guard, causing him significant injuries, has been sentenced to more than two years in jail.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW introduces emergency COVID-19 bill

Police could arrest people suspected of breaching COVID-19 public health orders under an emergency NSW bill which has some “extraordinary” amendments.

AAP Newswire
National

Corporation offers retailers rent relief

Retailers in Brisbane’s South Bank Parklands are being offered rent relief to stem the impact of the economic downturn from the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Alligator Blood swab in irregularity probe

David Vandyke has denied administering the prohibited substance altrenogest to stable star Alligator Blood who has returned a swab irregularity.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Farnan on song for G1 Golden Slipper tilt

Farnan has won two key lead-ups and co-trainer Adrian Bott says the colt is in great shape for his autumn grand final in the $3.5 million Golden Slipper.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Vic and NSW return options for Gailo Chop

Gailo Chop has been entered for races at Bendigo and Rosehill with trainer Matthew Williams looking at both options.

AAP Newswire