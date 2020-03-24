AAP Horse Racing

No official race trials in Vic

By AAP Newswire

Official race trials in Victoria have been cancelled in the latest round of protocols announced by Racing Victoria in its efforts to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

RV has also announced jump-outs at racetracks around the state will be restricted to local horses.

Victoria had three sets of flat trials scheduled in coming weeks at Kyneton on Tuesday, Cranbourne on March 30 and Tatura on April 14.

RV stewards will contact trainers with alternative arrangements for horses who need a trial to be reinstated to race.

Giles Thompson, RV chief executive, said the latest announcement comes after discussions with key stakeholders in the Victorian racing industry.

"We understand that the decision to cancel trials and localise jump-outs is a further inconvenience for trainers, however we see it as a small price to pay in ensuring that we maintain a safe environment for the continuation of racing and training in Victoria.," Thompson said.

Official jumps racing trials will continue after RV considered the safety requirements around the qualification and education of the horses and the specialist nature of the facilities required.

