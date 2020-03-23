AAP Horse Racing

Qld trainers seek clarification on border

By AAP Newswire

Racing will continue in Queensland as participants hasten to get clarification on what a decision to close the state's border means for horse and human movement.

The Queensland border will be shut after Wednesday which causes problems for trainers on both sides.

There were 16 Queensland trainers at the Murwillumbah meeting on Monday while eight NSW based trainers have nominated horses for Doomben on Saturday.

It is understood horses will be exempt from restrictions but the problem will be for trainers and strappers who accompany them.

They could face 14 days in lock-down after returning from a cross border trip as authorities seek to contain the coronavirus.

Racing Queensland on Monday was seeking clarification with the government set to announce full details of restrictions on Tuesday.

Earlier RQ issued a statement advising meetings across the state would continue to be conducted under stringent health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last weekend, RQ initiated temperature testing for jockeys at Eagle Farm, which will continue on Wednesday, before rolling it out across all other TAB clubs in Queensland.

Increased segregation has also been introduced, with additional spaces utilised by on-course participants from standard race meetings.

"The Queensland racing industry is fully aware of the gravity of the situation and that people's livelihoods are at stake," RQ chief executive Brendan Parnell said.

"The Queensland racing industry sustains 11,570 full-time jobs and provides more than $850 million in salaries and wages and we know that our stakeholders are desperate to continue their operations where appropriate.

"We will continue to comply with the directives of the government and the respective health agencies in order to limit the spread of COVID-19."

