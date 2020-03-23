Glenfiddich to chase Sydney autumn riches

Trainer Robbie Griffiths is moving to ensure two-year-old Glenfiddich is in Sydney ahead of any closure of the NSW border because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glenfiddich earned himself a trip to Sydney to run in a couple of Group One races during the autumn carnival with his victory in the Sires' Produce (1500m) at Mornington on Saturday.

Griffiths has indicated the ATC Sires' Produce (1400m) at Randwick on April 4 and the Champagne Stakes (1600m) two weeks later were potential targets.

Glenfiddich was leaving Griffiths' stable on Monday night to travel to the Warwick Farm stable of David Pfieffer who claimed his first Group One win with I Am Excited in Saturday's Galaxy .

Griffiths said he was unsure whether he would send a staff member.

Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania have closed their borders as has the Northern Territory.

"Glenfiddich's going to Sydney in case there is movement again and they close the borders," Griffiths said.

"At least this way he'll be up there and he can run in the Sires' Produce, all going well.

"He's going up to David Pfieffer and we will work in with him as us trainers work in with one another all the time.

"I've only got the one horse so I'll send him up.

"He'll look after him for me and if he has to send one down to Melbourne with no staff, I'll happily return the favour."

Griffiths said he hoped to get to Sydney at some stage in the lead-up to the Sires' to cast his eye over Glenfiddich and to attend the Easter Yearling Sale which starts on April 7.

"But if the restrictions increase and I can't, then I know he'll be in good hands," Griffiths said.