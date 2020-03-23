Next round for Funstar and Probabeel

Star fillies Funstar and Probabeel are set for their next Group One stoush with the score at one-all ahead of the Vinery Stud Stakes.

Both step into unknown territory in Saturday's 2000m-race at Rosehill with neither having been to the distance before.

Funstar beat the New Zealand filly in the Flight Stakes in spring while Probabeel turned the tables in the Surround Stakes late last month.

The Chris Waller-trained Funstar also has two Group Two wins over her rival in the Tea Rose Stakes and the Phar Lap Stakes last Saturday week.

The two are among 23 entries for Saturday's race for fillies, a traditional lead-up to the Australian Oaks.

Racing is set to go ahead at Rosehill under the strict protocols regarding crowds and contact during the coronavirus pandemic.

Waller believes Funstar has all the attributes to get 2000m and bookmakers agree, posting her the $1.80 favourite ahead of Probabeel at $3.50.

"She's by Adelaide, a Cox Plate winner. She is a sister to Youngstar who won two Oaks so she should improve over 2000 on her breeding," Waller said.

"Probabeel is a very talented horse. It's great for racing and we will have to be on top of our game again and we certainly will be.

"When you've got two good fillies like that, it's a good spectacle."

Probabeel is being cared for by Paul Richards, the father of Te Akau trainer Jamie Richards who opted to stay in New Zealand when self-isolation travel protocols began.

Paul Richards has been in Australia for some weeks, caring for stablemate Melody Belle in Melbourne.

He believes with a a firmer track, Probabeel can get back to her best.

"It was a super run in the Phar Lap," he said.

"I thought it was really good on a track that doesn't really suit her.

"She's better on a firmer surface and the 2000 metres should be right up her alley, the way she races.

"The rivalry is good for racing. Hopefully we can turn the tables on her this Saturday."

The Waller-trained Subpoenaed was the third elect at $11 in first markets on Monday.