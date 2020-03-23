Hayes preparing for Hong Kong from home

The lockdown of international borders has forced David Hayes to remain in Australia and prepare for his move to Hong Kong from home.

Hayes, who spent a decade training in Hong Kong, is set to return next season and had planned a trip there this week to begin preparing his business.

He said it was something that should have happened six weeks ago, but with the coronavirus pandemic escalating in Australia those plans were placed on the backburner.

And with COVID-19 closing international borders, Hayes says when he finally makes the move, he will stay in Hong Kong.

Hayes was in country Victoria on Monday at Lindsay Park's Euroa property having returned from Sydney and the Golden Slipper meeting at Rosehill on Saturday.

"I'm resigned to the fact that when I go, I'll go and stay there because of the 14-day lock-down," Hayes said.

"I'm allowed to go because I'm a Hong Kong citizen, so I've got no problems going, but I don't want to go and lock myself down for 14 days, stay there three or four days and then come back.

"I'd have to do another 14 days when I get back, so what I'll be doing is a lot of my stuff preparing for the move over the computer and on the phone before I get there.

"And when I do decide to go I might go a little earlier."

Racing in Hong Kong has continued under strict conditions regarding public movement throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Hayes was planning to move to Hong Kong in mid-July.

"It's less than ideal but we'll work our way through it," he said.

Hayes, who trains in partnership with his son Ben and nephew Tom Dabernig, is planning to remain in Victoria and travel to Sydney for upcoming race meetings and the yearling sales.

But that will change if the borders between NSW and Victoria close.

"They're not shutting the border at the moment," Hayes said.

"They'll give us some warning and when they do I'll go up to Sydney and base myself there for the sales and the racing.

"Tom and Ben would run the show down here."