AAP Horse Racing

Big entries for Rosehill races

By AAP Newswire

rosehill - AAP

1 of 1

More than 170 horses have been entered for races at Rosehill with the meeting scheduled to go ahead under strict biosecurity protocols.

Saturday's meeting features nine races, two at Group One level, the Tancred Stakes and Vinery Stud Stakes, before the rich autumn carnival is scheduled to move to Randwick for The Championships.

The Golden Slipper meeting, which usually attracts a crowd of upwards of 20,000, was run on Saturday behind closed gates with just essential personnel on course because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Racing NSW says it will continue to apply and update the protocols in accordance with advice from government and health authorities to ensure the safety of all industry participants.

Several horses from interstate have been entered for Saturday's Rosehill meeting but it remains to be seen if they will be able to cross borders with ever increasing restrictions coming into play.

Victorian jockeys who rode in Sydney on Saturday came by charter flight with Racing Victoria putting strict conditions in place to protect riders.

The $3.5 million Golden Slipper was won by Farnan who gave Gai Waterhouse a record seventh win in the world's richest race for two-year-olds and her first in her training partnership with Adrian Bott.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton’s buses are running as normal with extra cleaning

Shepparton’s buses are operating, business as usual - but with a new cleaning protocol - amid the coronavirus outbreak. Shepparton Dyson driver Tony Johnston said drivers had been instructed to clean the bus at least four times a day with...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Alligator Blood swab in irregularity probe

David Vandyke has denied administering the prohibited substance altrenogest to stable star Alligator Blood who has returned a swab irregularity.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Waller hopes racing can continue

Champion Sydney trainer Chris Waller hopes closed-door racing can weather the coronavirus storm.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Farnan on song for G1 Golden Slipper tilt

Farnan has won two key lead-ups and co-trainer Adrian Bott says the colt is in great shape for his autumn grand final in the $3.5 million Golden Slipper.

AAP Newswire