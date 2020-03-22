AAP Horse Racing

Eric The Eel headed to Sydney

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Stuart Kendrick has confirmed a Sydney campaign for Eric The Eel - if he can travel to Sydney.

Eric The Eel was a Doomben winner two starts ago and then a close-up third in an Open Handicap at the Gold Coast two weeks ago.

Kendrick said Eric The Eel was headed to the Group Two Tulloch Stakes (2000m) at Rosehill on Saturday as a lead-up to the Australian Derby (2400m) on April 4.

"It of course is all dependent on the coronavirus and that we are allowed to travel," Kendrick said.

"He pulled up well from the Gold Coast and I think the further the races the better he will be.

"Eric The Eel deserves his crack at Sydney. I just hope we get there."

Kendrick is committed to keeping stablemate Star Of Michelin in Brisbane after he won at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

"It was a relief he finally had some luck. Things just haven't gone his way until Saturday," Kendrick said.

"Star of Michelin showed what he can do. I have always felt he would be suited at 1600 metres around Eagle Farm and he proved it.

"A race like the Queensland Guineas looks perfect for him so we will keep it in mind."

The rich Sydney and Brisbane carnivals feed into each other and officials hope the sport can keep going with biosecurity measures in place.

