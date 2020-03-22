AAP Horse Racing

Tancred likely for Verry Elleegant

By AAP Newswire

verry elleegant (r) - AAP

If she recovers well from her fierce Group One battle with English visitor Addeybb, Verry Elleegant could be seen again just seven days later.

The Chris Waller-trained mare served it up to Addeybb in Saturday's Ranvet Stakes at Rosehill but came up short by a half-length.

Addeybb's win was a triumph for trainer William Haggas and British jockey Tom Marquand who returned to Australia nine days ago after a successful summer stint.

Marquand arrived back in Sydney before the self-isolation protocols surrounding coronavirus came into play for travellers and landed his first Group One victory.

Verry Elleegant already has two, last year's Vinery Stud Stakes and the Australian Oaks.

She could aim for her third on Saturday in the Tancred Stakes (2400m).

"I'd love to try her over 2400 metres at weight-for-age," Waller said.

"She had a very tough run in the Ranvet and I think Tommy Marquand did a fantastic job, as simple as that.

"He took off knowing we'd be vulnerable late and he was right.

"I knew if it was a sit and sprint from the turn we wouldn't be beaten, and I was almost right. They took off from the 600."

The mare's spring campaign was a mixed bag with her Hill Stakes win the highlight.

"She is certainly better in the autumn and her form would say that," Waller said.

"The tracks are a bit more forgiving at this time of year. I was only looking at the track on Saturday morning and it was wet through from an overnight dew. You don't get that in the spring.

"She is also a lot stronger than she was last spring."

Godolphin's Avilius, third in his attempt to defend the Ranvet, could also be on the one-week back-up as he was last year when he added the Tancred.

He finished more than five lengths from Verry Elleegant on Saturday when the leading pair dashed away from their rivals.

