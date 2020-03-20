Prioritise to prove statistics wrong

Trainer Steve Tregea believes Prioritise is a perfect example of statistics not always telling the true story.

Prioritise will be having his 12th start for the season when he tackles Saturday's Open Handicap (1500m) at Eagle Farm.

Prioritise finds himself in the unusual situation of carrying top weight after originally being handicapped at 54.5kg.

When original topweights The Candy Man and Ken's Dream were not among the acceptors Prioritise as the next highest-rated was elevated to the mandated 58kg.

He has had five starts at Eagle Farm and has never run a place.

But Tregea points out four of those were in feature races and in each case Prioritise finished just behind the placegetters.

"In his other go at Eagle Farm it was a 1200 metre-race which really isn't his distance any more," Tregea said.

He said most of Prioritise's efforts at Eagle Farm could be put down to the gelding wanting to go too hard.

"I don't think he runs out 1600 metres on a big track like Eagle Farm when he goes too strongly in the run," Tregea said.

"For instance at his last run in the Tatts Members Cup he went hard in front and ran fourth less than two lengths from the winner.

"I think the 1500 metres on Saturday might actually be his best distance. I know he has won up to 2000 but that was at Doomben."

Tregea said Prioritise had continued to work well since the Members Cup three weeks ago.

"I have added ear muffs to his race day gear and that should get him to settle better," Tregea said.

"He has worked in them and they seem to have helped. Whether they work in a race we will have to wait to see."

Prioritise has won 11 races and is closing in on $500,000 prize money.

"He probably deserves to win a stakes race but he has certainly been good for us," Tregea said.

In-form Ryan Wiggins, who has ridden 10 winners around the state since the start of March, will ride Prioritise.

"Prioritise is a tricky horse and Ryan has plenty of experience with him so we didn't claim," Tregea said.