AAP Horse Racing

Gollan has numbers in 3YO at Eagle Farm

By AAP Newswire

trainer tony gollan - AAP

1 of 1

The depth of trainer Tony Gollan's three-year-old ranks is again emphasised as he prepares four runners for the Ascot Green Handicap at Eagle Farm.

The three-year-old races in Brisbane have been competitive in the off-season and Saturday's Ascot Green (1000m) is no different.

Gollan accepted with Le Palmier, Air Spirit, The Move and Leadership Spill.

He also nominated stakes-winning filly Sugar Boom for the Ascot Green but did not accept when she had a minor setback.

"She had an ulcer in her mouth and while it was nothing serious we decided to take no risks," Gollan said.

"Sugar Boom has a big winter ahead so we will find something else soon."

Gollan said all four of his runners were nice horses but he held special hopes for The Move, who is raced by an Aquis syndicate.

"I think he might have a good race in him. He won his most recent run before a spell and while the 1000 metres on Saturday might be short of his best I expect him to go well," Gollan said.

The Move will be ridden by Jim Byrne who rode his first winner back after breaking a leg in December aboard the Gollan-trained Amacita on Wednesday.

"Leadership Spill has finished around top three-year-olds The Odyssey and Exondabeach at his past two starts," Gollan said.

"He is going well and always tries hard."

Air Spirit has won two of his past three starts in provincial class and is unbeaten at 1000m.

"He is suited on Saturday. Le Palmier won the Winning Rupert Quality in the summer and this is a big step down in class," Gollan said.

The six-time premier Brisbane trainer is still on course for 100 metropolitan season winners after bringing up his 70th on Wednesday.

Racing continues in Queensland for the time being with no spectators allowed on course during the coronavirus crisis.

Latest articles

National

Dunny roll wiped out in regional Victoria

A fire-ravaged Victorian regional community has been wiped clean of toilet paper and hand soap from its public dunnies.

AAP Newswire
National

Spot checks in Tas virus border control

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein says authorities will be undertaking spot checks to ensure strict coronavirus quarantine measures are being followed.

AAP Newswire
National

Charities fear collapse over coronavirus

Australia’s charities have asked the federal government for an urgent support package as they fear “systemic collapse” because of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Opie Bosson in rushed trip to Sydney

Te Akau Racing’s jockey Opie Bosson has made a quick return to Australia to ride the team’s horses over the Sydney carnival.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Perth quinella in $5 million All-Star Mile

Regal Power has led home stablemate Superstorm to give Grant and Alana Williams a one-two finish in the $5 million All-Star Mile at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Alligator Blood swab in irregularity probe

David Vandyke has denied administering the prohibited substance altrenogest to stable star Alligator Blood who has returned a swab irregularity.

AAP Newswire