AAP Horse Racing

Coronavirus puts Dubai World Cup in doubt

By AAP Newswire

Dubai - AAP

The United Arab Emirates has suspended all sporting events to prevent the spread of coronavirus, raising doubts about whether the Dubai World Cup will go ahead this month.

Many professional and amateur sporting events across the country have already been cancelled because of the deadly virus.

Dubai World Cup organisers had said the race would go ahead on March 28, only without paid spectators.

However, all sporting events, including tournaments and competitions across all ages, have been suspended by the federal sports authority until further notice, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

Dubai's government media office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The UAE's premier horse racing festival is regularly attended by members of the country's ruling families. It is one of Dubai's biggest annual sporting events.

