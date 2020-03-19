AAP Horse Racing

Munce and Hancox have hope for Oaks

By AAP Newswire

As a jockey Chris Munce shared Group One glory with syndicator Shelley Hancox and he is planning to do the same as a trainer.

Munce won the Group One Goodwood Handicap on Sword who was raced by one of Hancox's syndicates.

Hancox has been one of Australia's most successful syndicators for three decades and she was among the first to support Munce when he switched to training.

They have combined with several winners including Johnny Whitesox and Urban Ruler who ran in last year's All-Star Mile.

Munce is hoping they might have something special in Al Jood who was a Sunshine Coast winner over 1400m at her most recent run.

Al Jood steps up to 1600m in the Chairman's Club Handicap at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

Munce believes the distance is the perfect stepping stone towards a tilt at the Group One Queensland Oaks.

"She has the right bloodlines and I have been impressed with her from day one," Munce said.

"Shelley has a great eye for a horse and we have had the Oaks in mind for some time.

"There is a way to go yet but I would be disappointed if she doesn't take a step up."

Munce is looking at a good winter with several horses including three-year-old Stampe and two-year-old Boomnova who were minor placed in the rich Jewel races at the Gold Coast last Saturday.

"They were great in their respective races and I am sure they are up to the winter," Munce said.

