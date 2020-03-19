AAP Horse Racing

US jockeys to avoid Dubai World Cup

Three prominent American jockeys will miss the upcoming Dubai World Cup in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Irad Ortiz jr, Luis Saez and Tyler Gaffalione will not travel to the United Arab Emirates for the world's richest day of racing on March 28.

Saez's agent, Richie DePass, said the coronavirus was behind the rider's decision. Gaffalione's agent, Matt Muziker, said the jockey would not go because of the 14-day quarantine upon return.

Trainer Bob Baffert said Mucho Gusto would be ridden by William Buick in the $12 million Dubai World Cup with Ortiz not travelling.

With Gaffalione out, trainer Mark Casse said Frankie Dettori would ride Sir Winston.

The Dubai World Cup program offers $US35 million ($A60 million) prize money across nine races.

The meeting will be held with only necessary personnel allowed to attend in accordance with UAE government protocols.

