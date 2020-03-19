Cellsabeel scratched from Golden Slipper

One-time favourite Cellsabeel has been scratched from the Golden Slipper with second emergency Minhaaj now gaining a start.

The filly had been battling to get into the race after a below-par performance in the Silver Slipper and a third in the Black Opal and made the field as the final horse in the top 16.

But trainer Ciaron Maher said on Thursday the stable's veterinary advice was she would not be fit to run at Rosehill on Saturday.

"This morning we advised the stewards that unfortunately we have made the decision to scratch Cellsabeel from the Golden Slipper on Saturday," Maher said in a statement.

"Having completed her final gallop this morning she went to the beach post work. It was clear, having cooled down that she wasn't 100%. It is very disappointing for her owner His Highness Shiekh Khalifa, racing manager Tim Stakemire and the team at CMR. However, we look forward to giving her a spell and the spring of 2020."

It leaves Maher and his co-trainer David Eustace with four runners in the race - Prague, Away Game, Muntaseera and Rathlin.

Cellsabeel is the second scratching from the Slipper with the Chris Waller-trained Global Quest withdrawn on Wednesday giving first emergency Rathlin a start.

Second emergency Minhaaj is unbeaten in two starts including the Group Three Thoroughbred Breeders Stakes (1200m) at Flemington in which she beat Muntaseera by 4-1/2-lengths.

Minhaaj is now one of two runners for the Lindsay Park stable with Blue Diamond third placegetter Personal the other.