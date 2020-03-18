AAP Horse Racing

Zoustyle stays home after bleeding attack

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane sprinter Zoustyle is unlikely to race interstate again after suffering a bleeding attack in Sydney.

Zoustyle has a big lead at the 200m before stopping quickly to finish seventh in the Group Three Maurice McCarten Stakes at Rosehill last Saturday.

Trainer Tony Gollan was bitterly disappointed that Sydney had not got to see the best of Zoustyle.

"He is so much better than that. But we have taken him interstate twice and both times it has been a disaster," Gollan said.

"I knew there had to be something wrong when he stopped so quickly."

"He is automatically out for three months and I suppose we could have looked at the late spring."

"But I want to give him a good long spell and bring him back for the Brisbane summer. There are plenty of races for him here and he can stay here from now own."

Zoustyle has won six from six races in Brisbane but has been unsuccessful in four starts in Sydney and Melbourne.

Gollan has made it clear he considers Zoustyle among the best horses he has trained.

"He has so much potential but we just have to manage him right," he said.

