AAP Horse Racing

Get The Idea to face Rosehill Guineas test

By AAP Newswire

John Sargent. - AAP

1 of 1

Get The Idea is the outsider in the Rosehill Guineas but his trainer John Sargent thinks highly enough of the lightly raced three-year-old to test him in the Group One race.

Get The Idea heads into Saturday's 2000m feature for three-year-olds at Rosehill off three provincial races.

He won a 1300m-maiden at Kembla Grange and a class one over 1500m at Newcastle before finishing second in a class two at Newcastle over 1600m as the odds-on favourite.

His Rosehill Guineas rivals include dual Group One winner Shadow Hero, Cox Plate runner-up Castelvecchio, Victoria Derby winner Warning and New Zealand Derby winner Sherwood Forest and his performance will determine whether he goes to the Australian Derby (2400m) at Randwick.

Sargent scratched Get The Idea from a 2000m benchmark-64 at Hawkesbury on Tuesday to give him his chance in the Guineas.

"He's a nice progressive horse and will probably be better in six months time but they are only three once so he's having a go," Sargent said.

"If he goes well he will go on to the Derby.

"He's got all the ability in the world, he's probably just got to strengthen a bit.

"Saturday will tell us where we are in the mix against Shadow Hero and those good stayers. If he can run close and be right there we'll press on to the Derby. If not we won't.

"He's bred to get up over ground so I don't think a mile and a half would worry him."

To be ridden by Rachel King, Get The Idea, by So You Think out of Cavita, is raced by the Think Big syndicate started by the late Dato Tan Chin Nam and races in his famous colours.

He was at $101 on Wednesday with Shadow Hero, winner of the Group One Randwick Guineas at his most recent start, the $3.70 favourite.

Although Get The Idea did a few things wrong last start, the trainer believes he has the raw talent to be competitive.

"He should have won all his starts," Sargent said.

"He ran off the track last start and we've ironed a few things out with him. He seems to be galloping good and true, so I'm very happy with him."

The Rosehill Guineas is the second leg of the Sydney autumn three-year-old triple crown with the Randwick Guineas the first and the Australian Derby the third.

Latest articles

Sport

Heart-broken Nagambie loses chance to play in Haisman Shield grand final

In unimaginably heart-breaking fashion, Nagambie has had its opportunity to play for a Haisman Shield premiership ripped from it. Cricket Shepparton’s executive voted unanimously Tuesday night to cancel the remainder of the season, based on Cricket...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Covid-19 | Leagues on hold until June under AFL guidelines

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. All district football and netball leagues are to be put on...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Covid-19 | Cricket Shepparton to make call on grand finals

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. Cricket Shepparton’s executive was meeting last night in...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Opie Bosson in rushed trip to Sydney

Te Akau Racing’s jockey Opie Bosson has made a quick return to Australia to ride the team’s horses over the Sydney carnival.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Perth quinella in $5 million All-Star Mile

Regal Power has led home stablemate Superstorm to give Grant and Alana Williams a one-two finish in the $5 million All-Star Mile at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

2002 Kentucky Derby winner War Emblem dies

War Emblem, winner of the first two legs of the 2002 Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, has died aged 21.

AAP Newswire