Femme to fire for Heathcote at Eagle Farm

Honest galloper No Annamossity is facing retirement, leaving trainer Rob Heathcote to rely on tough mare Femme Fireball to represent him at Eagle Farm.

Heathcote had entered No Annamossity and Femme Fireball for the race but only accepted with the latter.

"I think the time is fast-approaching to retire No Annamossity. He has had a series of problems and I have been up against it with him," Heathcote said.

No Annamossity is a three-quarter brother to Heathcote's seven-time Group One champion Buffering so expectations for him were always high.

"In the end he has won six races and nearly $300,000 so I would like a few more of him," Heathcote said.

"He has had no luck in two runs this time but really the end isn't far off."

Heathcote has always believed Femme Fireball could win a good race.

The mare showed she was back to her best with a storming win at her last start in a Doomben Class 6.

She will step up in class when she contests the Gallopers Sports Club Handicap (1500m) on Saturday.

"That was her seventh win and she had been so consistent with a 33 per cent win strike-rate," Heathcote said.

Femme Fireball has turned out a cheap Magic Millions buy at $50,000 because her sire Pierro has proved one of the best in Australia.

Her brother Rock is highly rated by the Hawkes training partnership.

"She has been around in some good stakes races and she is black type placed," Heathcote said.

"We will obviously be looking to get her a black-type win before she goes off to stud."

"She hasn't won past 1350m but the 1500m in this class should be no problem."

Apprentice Aiden Thompson, who is building up a good record with Heathcote, will claim 3kgs reducing her weight to 52kg.