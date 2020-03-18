William Reid Stakes draws 11 at The Valley

AAP Horse Racing

A field of 11 is set to compete in Melbourne's final Group One race of the season, the William Reid Stakes at The Valley.

Friday night's sprint over 1200m has brought together a quality field of sprinters including star three-year-olds Bivouac, Exceedance and Loving Gaby.

The three are all Group One winners with Bivouac claiming the Newmarket Handicap at his most recent start while Exceedance won the Coolmore Stud Stakes at Flemington in the spring.

Loving Gaby took out the Manikato Stakes over Friday night's course and distance in the spring.

Bivouac has drawn barrier one on Friday night under Hugh Bowman with Loving Gaby in barrier five and Exceedance drawing gate eight..

Star Tasmanian mare Mystic Journey lines up from barrier six while Perth sprinter Rock Magic has drawn widest.

Mystic Journey has not raced since her fifth in the Cox Plate in October with a soft tissue infection ruling her out of most of the autumn and a defence of the $5 million All-Star Mile.

