Splintex entered for two Rosehill sprints

Mark Newnham would like to run three-year-old colt Splintex in the Group One Galaxy but could be forced to start him in a Listed race on the Rosehill program.

Splintex won the Spark Of Life Handicap over the same 1100m course as Saturday's Galaxy at his most recent start but the three-year-old sits equal 22nd in the ballot, with a field limit of 14 plus four emergencies.