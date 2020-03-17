AAP Horse Racing

Splintex entered for two Rosehill sprints

By AAP Newswire

Mark Newnham would like to run three-year-old colt Splintex in the Group One Galaxy but could be forced to start him in a Listed race on the Rosehill program.

Splintex won the Spark Of Life Handicap over the same 1100m course as Saturday's Galaxy at his most recent start but the three-year-old sits equal 22nd in the ballot, with a field limit of 14 plus four emergencies.

He is also nominated for the Listed Darby Munro Stakes (1200m) for three-year-olds on the same program should he not get a run in The Galaxy.

"I'd like to run him in The Galaxy," Newnham said.

"His career-best performances have been over 1100 metres at Rosehill and he will only have 50 kilos.

"You don't get many chances to run a really fast horse in a Galaxy with no weight. But it does look this year that it has come up an above-average field on nominations.

"If he's not there he can run in the Darby Munro."

Pierata, who was narrowly beaten in last year's Galaxy by Nature Strip, is the $4.50 favourite ahead of acceptances on Wednesday with the Joe Pride-trained mare Fasika at $6.

