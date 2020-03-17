AAP Horse Racing

No William Reid Stakes for Nature Strip

By AAP Newswire

Champion trainer Chris Waller has ruled out a William Reid Stakes start for Nature Strip who will remain in Sydney for the $2.5 million TJ Smith Stakes.

Nature Strip started his current campaign in Melbourne when he was beaten as favourite in the Group One Lightning Stakes (1000m) at Flemington last month before heading back to Sydney where he won the Group Two Challenge Stakes (1000m) at Randwick last Saturday week.

Waller put a nomination in for Nature Strip for Friday night's Group One weight-for-age William Reid (1200m) at The Valley but has confirmed he will not run.

"We'll probably give him a trial eight days before the TJ to make sure that he's nice and fit," Waller said on Twitter.

"I did put a nom in for Friday at Moonee Valley but he won't run."

Nature Strip is on the second line of betting at $6 for the Group One TJ Smith Stakes (1200m) at Randwick on April 4 behind Newmarket Handicap-winning three-year-old colt Bivouac who is at $4.50.

Bivouac is also the early favourite for the William Reid at $2.30 ahead of three-year-old filly Loving Gaby at $4.60.

Acceptances for the William Reid are on Wednesday.

