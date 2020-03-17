AAP Horse Racing

Key QRIC staff to work in isolation

By AAP Newswire

ross barnett - AAP

1 of 1

The Queensland Racing Integrity Commission will isolate key staff on non-race days to ensure it can continue to operate effectively in coming months.

Racing will continue in Queensland in three codes around the state without patrons until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

QRIC boss Ross Barnett said the commission was taking steps to isolate those staff members who were essential in the running of race meetings.

"QRIC stewards, veterinarians, integrity team, sample collection officers and licensing and registration staff are working from home as much as possible and will come into the office for essential tasks only," Barnett said in a statement.

"If we keep these staff members separated it gives them every chance of remaining well to continue the integrity functions for racing."

Barnett said the commission's Brisbane offices would remain open for business albeit with contact restrictions.

The QRIC Greyhound Adoption Program is still open for business to take greyhounds in from the industry for adoptions.

The multi-million dollar Queensland winter carnival is scheduled to get underway next month.

Latest articles

News

Merrigum couple rekindles little pieces of history

How can we breathe new life into things others throw away — and make a bit of money along the way? John Lewis talks trash and treasure with one creative Merrigum couple. Who doesn’t love a little piece of treasure found in a junk pile?...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton Pizzas gives out free pizza bread

Shepparton Pizzas is providing free pizza bread for people struggling to find a loaf amid coronavirus panic buying. Shepparton Pizza owner Kruz Patel said it broke his heart when he bumped into a customer at Woolworths who could not buy a load of...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Murray-Darling Basin Plan hit by new report

A new report on the Murray-Darling Basin Plan has warned of more pain for rural communities through the loss of irrigation water unless changes are made. The report into socio-eonomic impacts on the basin was critical of consultation and engagement...

Geoff Adams

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Opie Bosson in rushed trip to Sydney

Te Akau Racing’s jockey Opie Bosson has made a quick return to Australia to ride the team’s horses over the Sydney carnival.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Perth quinella in $5 million All-Star Mile

Regal Power has led home stablemate Superstorm to give Grant and Alana Williams a one-two finish in the $5 million All-Star Mile at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Ilovemyself on target for Pago Pago

Trainer Greg Eurell is delighted with the way Ilovemyself has settled into Sydney ahead of the Flemington debut winner’s start in the Pago Pago Stakes.

AAP Newswire