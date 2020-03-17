The Candy Man to miss Doncaster Mile

Brisbane trainer Barry Baldwin has erred on the side of caution and cancelled Sydney autumn plans for fan favourite The Candy Man.

Baldwin was not happy with the way The Candy Man worked between races at the Gold Coast on Saturday.

He had the grey entered for the Open Handicap (1500m) at Eagle Farm on Saturday as a lead-up to the Group One Doncaster Mile at Randwick on April 4.

Baldwin believes The Candy Man is not ready to race on Saturday.

"It is no use taking a horse to Sydney when not fully fit let alone for a race like the Doncaster. You are just asking for trouble," Baldwin said.

"In these cases you have to err on the side of caution.

"He is now going for a couple of days on the water walker and then we will get him back in the stables for the winter carnival.

"The Candy Man can run in a 1400 metre race at Eagle Farm next month and then head to the (Group One) Doomben Cup via the Lord Mayor's Cup."

The Candy Man has not raced run since finishing unplaced at the Gold Coast on January 11.

Baldwin has been battling the clock as the gelding has had a series of niggling problems.

"They are manageable but we just have to be cautious," he said.

The winner of 10 races and $457,000 prize money, The Candy Man will have no problems qualifying for the winter carnival feature races.

While The Candy Man will be in action over the winter, the racing career of Gem of Scotland is in limbo.

The Rex Lipp-trained filly was favourite for Saturday's $300,000 3YO The Jewel at the Gold Coast but was injured shortly after the start and virtually pulled out of the race by James Orman.

She is expected to have further X-rays at the Gatton veterinary hospital this week.