Tagaloa new favourite for Golden Slipper

By AAP Newswire

tagaloa (r) - AAP

Blue Diamond Stakes winner Tagaloa is the new $5 favourite for the Golden Slipper after drawing barrier six for the $3.5 million race at Rosehill.

He replaces the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Farnan at the head of the market.

Farnan has gate 14 in the full field of 16 plus four emergencies for the world's richest race for two-year-olds on Saturday.

The Slipper is one of five Group One races on the program to be run without spectators according to coronavirus protocols.

