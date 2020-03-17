Tagaloa new favourite for Golden Slipper

AAP Horse Racing
Tagaloa new favourite for Golden SlipperBy AAP Newswire
Blue Diamond Stakes winner Tagaloa is the new $5 favourite for the Golden Slipper after drawing barrier six for the $3.5 million race at Rosehill.
He replaces the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Farnan at the head of the market.
Farnan has gate 14 in the full field of 16 plus four emergencies for the world's richest race for two-year-olds on Saturday.
The Slipper is one of five Group One races on the program to be run without spectators according to coronavirus protocols.