Thermosphere confirmed for Slipper start

By AAP Newswire

Magic Night Stakes winner Thermosphere is a confirmed starter in the Golden Slipper as Godolphin and trainer James Cummings aim for back-to-back wins.

Thermosphere won Saturday's Magic Night for two-year-old fillies to secure a spot in this Saturday's $3.5 million Slipper at Rosehill.

Godolphin has confirmed the filly will take her place, joining the Anthony Freedman-trained colt Hanseatic as Sheikh Mohammed's representatives in the field.

Cummings prepared Kiamichi to beat Microphone and the Freedman-trained Lyre in the 2019 Golden Slipper in a trifecta for Godolphin-owned two-year-olds.

Kiamichi had won the Magic Night a week earlier.

"She (Thermosphere) turned up the heat in the Group Three Magic Night on the weekend and proved she could handle the pressure," Cummings said on Godolphin's website.

"The team are excited to see if she has what it takes, to improve enough in the Golden Slipper, the hardest two-year-old race on the calendar."

Thermosphere was at $21 on Monday ahead of Tuesday's acceptances and barrier draw.

