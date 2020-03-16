AAP Horse Racing

Barbaric out of Slipper, Cellsabeel in

By AAP Newswire

paul snowden - AAP

1 of 1

Former favourite Cellsabeel has gained a run in the Golden Slipper with Black Opal Stakes winner Barbaric to miss the race.

Co-trainer Paul Snowden said on Monday the colt would not run in Saturday's $3.5 million event at Rosehill likely to be held on a heavy track.

The Snowden stable will have Dame Giselle and King's Legacy in the Slipper.

The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Cellsabeel finished a close third in the Black Opal behind Barbaric and his stablemate Bartley, leaving her one spot outside the top 16 for the Slipper.

Maher and Eustace are likely to have four runners with Pago Pago Stakes winner Prague, Muntaseera and Away Game to join Cellsabeel.

The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Farnan is the Slipper favourite with the barrier draw to be held on Tuesday.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton students to learn online if coronavirus causes closure

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News’ commitment to community health and safety. Shepparton students will still be able to complete their...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton Festival kicks off at Dookie Quarry

Shepparton Festival kicked off with a bang on Saturday night at Dookie Quarry, where more than 600 people braved chilly conditions to witness a 150-strong choir sing in harmony. The choir was accompanied by Australian singer songwriter and Yort...

Spencer Fowler Steen
Lifestyle

Old adage ensures home ticks all the boxes

Adhering to an old real estate adage has paid off for these Shepparton homeowners. Buying the worst house in the best street is considered a savvy move in the property market. For Tracey and Steve Curtis the decision to do just that ticked a number...

Sharon Wright

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Danny O’Brien rider killed in car accident

Trainer Danny O’Brien has spoken of the devastating effect of a motor accident which has claimed the life of one of the stable’s employees.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Perth quinella in $5 million All-Star Mile

Regal Power has led home stablemate Superstorm to give Grant and Alana Williams a one-two finish in the $5 million All-Star Mile at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Opie Bosson in rushed trip to Sydney

Te Akau Racing’s jockey Opie Bosson has made a quick return to Australia to ride the team’s horses over the Sydney carnival.

AAP Newswire