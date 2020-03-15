AAP Horse Racing

The Odyssey on way to becoming millionaire

By AAP Newswire

Eagle Farm trainer Kelly Schweida is set for his first million dollar earner after The Odyssey win in the $300,000 The Jewel 3YO.

The three-year-old is now being set for feature races in the winter over distances from 1000m to 1200m.

Saturday's win took The Odyssey's prize money to $920,800.

The gelding is yet another of Schweida's cheap buys who have gone on to be big prize money earners.

Schweida is rapidly closing in on 1000 race wins and it has been built on placing his horses where they can win.

Schweida has two Group One wins in the Tatt's Tiara in 2007 with Nova Star, who cost $13,500, and 2016 with Miss Cover Girl, an $18,000 buy.

Both won more than $800,000 but The Odyssey, a $30,000 yearling, is set to be his first millionaire.

He won his seventh race on Saturday when he beat Stampe to win the rich race at the Gold Coast, adding to his win in the two-yesr-old Jewel in 2019.

"I suppose the key is to get to know your horse and work with him," Schweida said.

"For instance The Odyssey is a real guts. The more you feed him the more he eats.

"So this time when he went for a break we made sure he didn't eat too much and that he didn't get too fat.

"It seems to have worked. He has a good black-type race in him.

"I suppose it would be nice to say you had trained a million dollar winner but what will be will be. That is one thing you learn pretty quickly."

Some of Schweida's best horses.

The Odyssey: Cost: $30,000. Earnings: $920,000

Nova Star: $13,500. $886,300

Miss Cover Girl: $18,000. $852,900

Outraged: $100,000. $663,025

Better Than Ready: $140,000. $484,500

Plain Magic: $19,000. $421,900

Stella Ombra: Home bred. $455,000

Top Marc: Home bred $418,315

Shogun Sun: $80,000. $416,475

Cape Kidnappers: Home bred. $393,000

