Hay roll-out to continue in Wauchope area

The NSW racing industry support for those still feeling the effects of bushfires continues with distribution of hay and funds in the mid-North Coast region.

The Australian Turf Club Foundation will on Monday distribute more money at Wauchope raised from the recent Racing for the Bushfire Appeal to NSW communities.

The funds raised go to people and livestock affected by the summer's devastating bushfires, combined with the ongoing consequences of the drought.

About 1000 bales of hay will be distributed on Monday afternoon from the Wauchope Jockey Club to help local trainers and farmers in the area and surrounding districts.

On Monday morning, the ATC Foundation will visit trainer Terry Evans who suffered bushfire damage and slept in the stables to protect his horses from the fires.

Blaze Aid, the volunteer organisation helping rebuild fences and other structures will also benefit from the funds.

Last month the ATC Foundation began its distribution of hay and funds at Cobargo on the NSW South Coast.

